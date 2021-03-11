Posters questioning Centre's 'unkept promises' to Telangana come up in Hyderabad ahead of Modi's visit

The PM is visiting Hyderabad to participate in the graduation ceremony of students of the 2022 ISB batch

Posters questioning Centre's 'unkept promises' to Telangana come up in Hyderabad ahead of Modi's visit

Posters in Hyderabad ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Naveen S Garewal

Hyderabad, May 26

Posters questioning the "Centre’s failure" to contribute to Telangana’s development have come up in Hyderabad along the route Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take to the Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday.

Modi is visiting Hyderabad to participate in the graduation ceremony of students of the 2022 ISB batch from the Hyderabad and Mohali campuses and the celebrations on the occasion of the 20th year of the ISB. He will spend two-and-a-half hours in Hyderabad before proceeding to Chennai.

Andhra Pradesh had seen similar posters raising questions during the prime minister's visit to Guntur in February 2019. Those posters were anti-Modi, reading 'No more Modi' and 'Modi never again'.

But the signs put up in Hyderabad are more questioning in nature, asking the prime minister about the "failure to develop the state".

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership from the ruling party has been critical of the BJP government in general and Prime Minister Modi in particular for what they allege to be a partisan attitude, denying Telangana, the youngest state in the country, its due.

Several posters can be seen on the road to the ISB in Gachibowli reading, 'Modi Ji, where is the National Institue of Design for Telangana?', 'Modi Ji, where is ITIR for Telangana?', 'Modi Ji, where is Bayyaram Steel Factory?', 'Modi Ji, why is medical college not sanctioned by the Centre for Telangana?', 'Modi Ji, where is the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research for Telangana?', etc.

A video is being circulated on social media highlighting the "unkept promises" to Telangana.

Meanwhile, the state police have banned paragliders and remote-controlled drones in the city, citing intelligence inputs that there could be a terror attack by anti-social elements, though such information is never put out in the public domain.

After visiting the ISB, the prime minister will leave for Tamil Nadu, where he is expected to inaugurate several development projects.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is not in the state capital as he left for Bengaluru earlier in the day on a scheduled trip.

