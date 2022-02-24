Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

Maintaining that the situation in Ukraine was due to a complex chain of circumstances over the past three decades, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said most countries, such as India and France, were seeking a diplomatic solution.

The situation in Ukraine had its roots in post-Soviet politics, NATO’s expansion and the dynamics between Russia and Europe, he said at an event in Paris. “The real question is — are you mobil-ised to find a good solution or are you content with posturing? India can talk with Russia, with other countries, within the UN Security Council and support initiatives like those of France,’’ said Jaishankar when asked why India had not condemned the concentration of Russian troops on Ukrainian borders.

Russia welcomed India’s nuanced position on the issue. “We welcome the independent position of India which it took twice at the UN Security Council,” said Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin at an online media briefing.

“Russia-India partnership is based on a strong and solid foundation. Our cooperation does not represent any threat to anyone... We can’t afford military escalation. Diplomacy provides the basis for a solution. We need greater efforts to find common ground for implementation of the Minsk agreement,” India’s Permanent Representative at the UN TS Tirumurti had said in an impromptu discussion at the United Nations Security Council on Monday. —

