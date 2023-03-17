Prachanda to visit India next month

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will visit India from April 13 to 16, but it is not clear whether his first foreign trip since assuming office would be to China or India. He has also been invited to the Boao Forum for Asia that will be held from March 28 to 31 in China. TNS

ED raids offices of Franklin Templeton

New Delhi: The ED conducted searches at places in Mumbai and Chennai linked with asset manager Franklin Templeton and its former and current executives to gather more evidence in the PMLA case against the company, officials said. TNS

ED issues summons to BRS leader Kavitha

New Delhi: The ED has issued fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha, asking her to appear before the agency on March 20 for questioning in the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ case, rejecting her plea to defer the proceedings till the SC decides on her petition.