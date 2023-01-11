Prachanda wins trust vote, nearly all MPs back him

New Delhi, January 10
In a rare show of unanimity, Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ today won the trust vote in the House of Representatives with the backing of nearly all MPs.
He secured 268 of the total 275 votes. The twist came in the morning when Sher Bahadur Deuba, chief of Nepali Congress (NC) that was opposing the vote, called for voting in Prachanda’s favour. The NC went along with Deuba’s suggestion though several leaders criticised the support to Prachanda, who had dramatically deserted its pre-poll ally NC last month and joined hands with the KP Oli-led CPN to stake claim for the premier’s post.
