Pramod Tewari named Cong deputy leader in Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Three time MP and former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Pramod Tewari was on Saturday named Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha.

Two-time MP and party in charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajani Patil has been appointed party’s whip, in the lower house.

Patil is current suspended from RS over unruly behaviour during the first part of the session.

The post of deputy leader had been vacant since the retirement of Anand Sharma from Rajya Sabha.

The position of one whip was also vacant since the demise of Rajeev Satav who held the position.

The appointments were confirmed by top Congress sources.

A letter to this effect has been sent to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The appointments come ahead of resumption of the post recess part of the budget session on Monday.

The session will end on April 6, as per the current schedule.