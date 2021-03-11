Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, April 26
The brief and second spell of romance between Prashant Kishor and the Congress ended on Tuesday with the poll strategist declining the party’s offer to accept a defined role in the organisation.
I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022
In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.
Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine , Old gold and Old friends still the best !!! pic.twitter.com/OqOvkJqJmF— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 26, 2022
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the divorce on Twitter.
He wrote: “Following a presentation and discussions with Prashant Kishor, Congress president has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestion given to party.”
Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022
The constitution of the empowered group is not known yet.
However, sources said Gandhi made an offer to Kishor to come on board as a general secretary which he refused.
The details of the offer are yet to be fully known.
Several senior leaders of the Congress had red-flagged Kishor’s entry into the party over the strategist’s ongoing parleys with other parties including the TRS in Telangana where the Congress is a principal opposition.
