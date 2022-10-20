 Prashant Kishor takes fresh jibe at Nitish, says he may ditch ‘Mahagathbandhan’, realign with BJP : The Tribune India

Prashant Kishor takes fresh jibe at Nitish, says he may ditch ‘Mahagathbandhan’, realign with BJP

Seven-party ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar snubs Kishore as a political aspirant of little consequence

Prashant Kishor. PTI file



PTI

Patna, October 20

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Thursday took a fresh jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his former mentor, reiterating that the latter may ditch the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and return to the BJP-led NDA.

Kishor, who had on the previous day claimed that Kumar could do yet another volte face and return to the NDA, attacked the JD(U) de facto leader for letting party MP Harivansh continue as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.

The election strategist had also told PTI on Wednesday that Kumar has kept a line of communication open with the BJP through Harivansh.

“After having snapped ties with the BJP, Nitish Kumar should have asked Harivansh to step down. If he insisted on occupying the post, he could have been expelled from the JD(U). But Nitish is having this arrangement to keep options open for the future,” Kishor alleged at a public meeting in West Champaran district, where he has been for three weeks as part of a state-wide ‘padayatra’, after which he is expected to float a political party.

Kishor, who seems to have a love-hate relationship with Kumar, added on Thursday that the Bihar CM “sought votes in the name of defeating BJP in 2015 assembly polls, but cheated the public to realign two years later. He is pretending to be at war with BJP again. But he may again do a turnaround”.

“And this man has the temerity to call me a stooge of the BJP,” fumed the celebrated political strategist, asking with rhetorical flourish “who had gone to assist Mamata Banerjee in defeating BJP in the assembly polls last year? Was it Nitish, Lalu or Tejashwi?”

Kishor, who has handled many a successful election campaign of leaders as diverse as Narendra Modi, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Captain Amarinder Singh, had announced his retirement from political consultancy after the West Bengal polls last year.

“Had we not beaten BJP in West Bengal, NRC would have been clamped on the country and there would have been long queues of people filling up forms,” said Kishor who was expelled from the JD(U) following differences with Nitish Kumar, then the party president, over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“So you have on one hand those who merely promise to defeat the BJP. On the other hand you have the one who had actually beaten them. Make a choice between the two. By supporting me, you (people) will be empowering yourselves,” said the 45-year-old who has vowed to come up with a “better alternative” in his home state.

Political players are aware that if there is one thing Prashant Kishor knows, it is how to win an election, he asserted.

“Those opposed to us will not find the ground beneath their feet and the sky above their head,” said Kishor.

Meanwhile, the seven-party ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ snubbed Kishore as a political aspirant of little consequence.

“What is the matter with him? He is going on with his own ‘Mann Ki Baat’ like Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said senior JD(U) leader and state minister Madan Sahni, who also dismissed Kishor’s insinuations about Harivansh.

RJD spokesman Shakti Yadav, whose party is the ruling coalition’s largest constituent and has often made public its dislike for Kishor, dubbed the latter as “a man with no principles, ready to side with anybody who pays a price”.

Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, one of the smaller allies, came out with a tongue in cheek claim.

“Prashant Kishor has been in touch with our leaders as he wants to join our party. A decision will be taken by our national president Santosh Suman (Manjhi’s son and state minister). But he hardly has the stature to deserve time and attention,” said HAM spokesman Danish Rizwan.

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt

47-year-old outgoing PM will stay in charge until her succes...

Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Says players' safety and security an important matter

Himachal elections: BJP releases list of remaining six candidates; Maheshwar Singh from Kullu

Himachal elections: BJP releases list of remaining six candidates; Maheshwar Singh from Kullu, Ravinder Ravi from Jawalamukhi

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issues notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Executive members of the Bar Council condemn NIA raids

Simranjit Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Simranjit Singh Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Mann has been sitting on a protest in Lakhanpur for three co...


Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

12 booked for changing girdawari of government land in Amritsar village

Amritsar: Protest by ministerial staff continues, enters 10th day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issues notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Chandigarh restaurant told to pay Rs 30,000 for broken tooth

Chandigarh Police announces Rs 50K bounty on 4 GBP fugitives

Now, material from Chandigarh MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Fill PGI vacancies regularly: RS panel

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Delhi CM recommends Raaj Kumar Anand's name for Cabinet berth

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

Golden girl Rachna qualifies for state games

Act against Una-based unit for causing pollution: Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

PAU Vice-Chancellor appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal’s appointment citing University Act 1970

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Patiala girl cracks HJS exam in first attempt

Patiala's rural areas see dip in institutional deliveries

DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha