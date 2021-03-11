No political party, Prashant Kishor announces 'padyatra' from October 2

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 5

After a not-so-enthusiastic response to his rather cryptic May 2 announcement, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday said he would undertake a 3,000 km padyatra from Champaran on October 2.

While he brushed aside speculation of launching a new political party, Kishor left a door open saying if a political party is formed it will not be under his name but he will collaborate with those who form it.

Meanwhile, in line with his announcement about working with and for people, Kishor said he would travel across Bihar from October 2, meeting people to understand their grievances and issues.

'Jan Suraaj' campaign is about development of his state, he said, adding that 17,500-18,000 people had been identified with whom he would hold discussions over the next few months.

Saying that he had had his fill as a backroom operator for leading political players, Kishor said he now wanted to create a platform of like-minded people aimed at transforming his home state.

"A new thinking and new attempt is needed to transform Bihar," said Kishor, terming the proposed drive ‘Jan Suraaj’ similar to the ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ which he launched after his expulsion from JD-U. He said the earlier venture could not take off because soon after its launch the covid-19 pandemic struck, bringing all public activities to a standstill.

The 'Jan Suraaj' announcement prompted political observers to say that perhaps Kishor was testing waters for a movement like the India Against Corruption which catapulted Arvind Kejriwal on the national political scene and the Aam Aadmi Party to government in Delhi and Punjab

However, most political parties have not given much importance to his latest move.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he had nothing to do with Kishor.

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said he does not follow news about Kishor.

Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said making a political strategy and building a connect with people are two different things.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad said the efforts in Bihar would turn into a flop show.

An unimpressed Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand was quoted as saying: “Prashant Kishor is neither a social scientist nor a political scientist. He is a power broker and a middleman. He can be nothing more than a vote spoiler in Bihar politics.”