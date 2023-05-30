Praveen Srivastava takes oath as CVC

New Delhi: Praveen Srivastava, a 1988-batch retired IAS officer, was on Monday sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) by President Droupadi Murmu.
7 college students killed in accident
Guwahati: Seven students of Assam Engineering College were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Guwahati on Monday. Their speeding vehicle hit a road divider and then collided with a pick-up van. PTI
TOEFL to be accepted for Canada institutions
New Delhi: The TOEFL test will now be accepted for use in Canada's Student Direct Stream, an expedited study permit processing programme for international students who plan to enrol in one of nation's post-secondary designated learning institutions. PTI
