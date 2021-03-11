Prayagraj killings: NHRC registers case regarding inaction following TMC complaint

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Following a complaint by Trinamool Congress (TMC), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case of “failure in taking lawful action” in connection with the murder of five members of a family last month in Khevrajpur village of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

A NHRC document made available by the TMC on Whatsapp showed the Dairy No. as 66225/CR/2022 and Case No. as 11915/24/4/2022. The section mentioned was M-6 and the complainant’s address was given as “All India Trinamool Congress, 61 South Avenue, New Delhi”.

“Incident place” was recorded as “Prayagraj” and the complaint received date was recorded as April 29.

A TMC fact-finding team went to Khevrajpur village in Prayagraj, UP, on April 24 to meet the survivors. Later, the TMC alleged a “massive cover-up” and claimed that the women victims were raped before being killed.