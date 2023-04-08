Prayers, sermons mark Good Friday

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

Congregational singing, “way of cross” processions and religious sermons marked the solemn occasion of Good Friday as Christians across the country observed the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar asked people to follow the path of compassion, kindness and forgiveness shown by Christ.

“Good Friday reminds us of the profound sacrifice made by Lord Christ for the sake of humanity. On this day, let us resolve to follow the path of compassion, kindness and forgiveness shown by Lord Christ,” Dhankhar tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion. In a tweet, Modi said, “Today we recall the sacrifice Lord Christ. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion”.