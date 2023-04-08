Prayers, sermons mark Good Friday

New Delhi, April 7
Congregational singing, “way of cross” processions and religious sermons marked the solemn occasion of Good Friday as Christians across the country observed the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar asked people to follow the path of compassion, kindness and forgiveness shown by Christ.
“Good Friday reminds us of the profound sacrifice made by Lord Christ for the sake of humanity. On this day, let us resolve to follow the path of compassion, kindness and forgiveness shown by Lord Christ,” Dhankhar tweeted.
PM Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion. In a tweet, Modi said, “Today we recall the sacrifice Lord Christ. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Says assessment methods should not burden children
Haryana doesn't go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries
Lokayukta takes note of anomalies flagged by CAG