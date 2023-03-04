Pre-fabricated houses in Joshimath ready for allocation to displaced families

PTI

Gopeshwar, March 4

The construction of model pre-fabricated houses being built on the horticulture department land for displaced families in Uttarakhand’s subsidence-hit Joshimath is now complete, an official said on Saturday.

While three model pre-fabricated houses have been built on the horticulture department’s land, two out of the total 15 being built in Dhaak village, around 10 km from the town, are also ready, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said after visiting the two sites on Saturday.

Officials have been asked to start allocating the finished houses among the affected families, he said.

The implementing agency in Dhaak village has been told to finish the construction of the remaining houses which are in the last stages of construction, the DM said.

Meanwhile, distribution of compensation among the affected families which began on Friday is also in progress with more than Rs 1.1 crore paid as compensation to the affected house owners so far, he said.