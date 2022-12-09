Pre-wedding photoshoot goes wrong as bride-to-be falls into water-filled quarry in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, December 9
It was a narrow escape for a bride-to-be when she fell into a water-filled quarry during her pre-wedding photoshoot in Kerala's Kollam district.
The incident took place when the woman slipped into the water body while standing on the edge of the quarry.
Within seconds, the to-be groom swung into action and jumped into the water body about 50-feet down.
As the onlookers raised an alarm, the local police and the Fire Force jumped into action and rescued the couple.
The woman suffered leg injuries forcing postponement of the Friday wedding for three months. IANS
