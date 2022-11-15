India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth One Family One Future”, which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his pre-departure statement before leaving for Bali, Indonesia, to attend the G20 Summit.

In a significant moment for India, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to PM Modi at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1. “I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 members and other invitees to our G20 Summit (in India) next year,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi, who received a traditional and colourful welcome upon his arrival at the Bali airport, said he looked forward to having discussions with world leaders on the global issues during his visit. The PM is likely to meet US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron among other world leaders to “review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them”.

It was not immediately clear if a separate meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is in the works. If it takes place, it would be the first one-on-one interaction between PM Modi and Xi since the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June 2020. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand in September, the two did cross paths. The PM said during his interactions at the summit, he would highlight India’s achievements and its unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges.

The PM will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth.

