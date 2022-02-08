President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

Congress leader Anand Sharma today claimed the Centre has failed to provide a blueprint for the future. His contention was countered by the BJP members as the Rajya Sabha completed the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak in reply to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow.

Sharma said, “The President’s Address is expected to present the real picture before Parliament. Achievements of the government are acknowledged and the country is made aware of the challenges. The blueprint for the future is presented. It failed to do so.”

