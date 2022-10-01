President Droupadi Murmu: Cinema helps nation-building

New Delhi, September 30
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred National Film Awards for 2020, saying films have the widest impact in art form and cinema is an effective tool for nation-building as well.
The President gave out awards under various categories at the 68th edition of the ceremony in New Delhi.
The President congratulated Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Asha Parekh for her special contribution to the world of cinema and said this award to her “is a recognition of women empowerment”. Murmu said movies on the life of freedom fighters, known and unknown, would be welcomed by the Indian audience.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, “Cinema makes us feel alive and human.”
Speaking on the role played by OTT platforms during the pandemic, the minister said today, cinema had crossed the boundaries of theatre and reached the comforts of our homes and mobile phones with the advent of OTT.
Thakur commended Madhya Pradesh for winning the Most Film-Friendly State Award for the second time in five years. ‘Soorarai Pottru’ was awarded the Best Feature Film. While Suriya and Ajay Devgn jointly received the Best Actor Award, Aparrna Balamurali was conferred the award for Best Actress. Sachidanandan KR was given the Best Director award for Malayalam movie ‘AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ and ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ received the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
