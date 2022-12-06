President Droupadi Murmu okays new colours for Navy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has approved the introduction of a new design for the President’s Standard and Colour and Indian Navy Crest, which were unveiled at Visakhapatnam on Navy Day yesterday. In September, the Navy had adopted a new ensign — the flag that is hoisted atop all naval warships, ground stations and naval air bases. TNS

Defer questioning: KCR’s daughter to CBI

new delhi: TRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha has written to the CBI, expressing her inability to appear before it on December 6 due to her preoccupied schedule and instead gave four optional dates between December 11 and 15 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. TNS

A first, apex court to organise hackathon

new delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would organise its first hackathon to explore innovative ideas and practical propositions to make the judicial process of “filing to listing” efficient. “This will be an event wherein duty holders, stakeholders and beneficiaries shall engage in brainstorming sessions,” it stated. TNS

Lalu undergoes kidney surgery

new delhi: RJD president Lalu Prasad underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore on Monday, his son Tejashwi Yadav said. He expressed delight that both Prasad and Rohini Acharya, his elder sister who has donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old leader, were fine.