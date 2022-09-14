President Droupadi Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India, stated an official news release.

Murmu will be in the UK from September 17 to19.

Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, had passed away on September 8.

The President herself, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at her demise.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on September 11.

In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, said the MEA statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral Castle summer residence in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.