President: Indian diaspora a key force globally

New Delhi, January 10
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday praised overseas Indians for excelling in various walks of life through hard work and resilience due to which the diaspora today has become an “important and unique force in the global system”.
The Indian diaspora has grown into an energetic and confident community in every region, she said while addressing the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore.
“The Indian diaspora has exhibited extraordinary dedication and hard work and overcome many challenges to achieve excellence in all walks of life, including art, literature, politics, business, academics, philanthropy, and science and technology,” said the President.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present.
Earlier, President Murmu met her counterparts from Suriname and Guyana, Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Irfaan Ali, respectively, on the side lines of the convention.
To ‘Chan’ Santokhi, she expressed India’s offer for technical cooperation and skill development. The Suriname President, who was the special guest of honour, requested both President Murmu and PM Modi to visit the country when it celebrates in June the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians.
Awards conferred
- The President conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards on 27 members of the Indian diaspora
- Among them were Poland-based businessman Amit Kailash Chandra Lath, who helped Indian students in the early days of the Ukraine conflict
- Darshan Singh Dhaliwal of the US was awarded for his contribution to the business and community welfare
- He was denied permission to enter India during the farmers’ stir and was deported to the US
