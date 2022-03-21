President Kovind confers Padma awards to 54 distinguished personalities

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a chopper crash, and late Radheshyam Khemka, former chairman of Gita Press, given Padma Vibhushan

President Kovind confers Padma awards to 54 distinguished personalities

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Padma Awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, March 21

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a chopper crash last December, late Radheshyam Khemka, former chairman of Gita Press that publishes Hindu religious books, and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad were among 54 personalities who were conferred Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

While Rawat and Khemka were given Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously, Azad, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan, former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, founder of Serum Institute of India that made Covid-19 vaccine Covishield Cyrus Poonawalla were among the eight honoured with Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award, at a civil investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This year, no names were announced for ‘Bharat Ratna’, India’s highest civilian award, which was last awarded in 2019 to former president Pranab Mukherjee, social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh and noted singer Bhupen Hazarika.

The award for Rawat was received by his daughters while a close family member received the award for Khemka.

Many of those who received the Padma awards were “unsung heroes”, including 125-year-old yoga practitioner Swami Sivananda.

Members of the audience clapped as a bare-feet Sivananda, dressed in a simple white kurta and dhoti, knelt before Prime Minister Narendra Modi who promptly got up and bowed, touching the ground as he returned the greeting.

These awards are given in various disciplines and fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

The Narendra Modi government has been honouring many such “unsung heroes” who have been contributing to society in different ways with Padma awards since 2014 when it came to power for the first time.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year and are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

This year a total of 128 Padma awards are being conferred, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list of awardees comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.

As many as 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners, NRI, PIO, OCI and 13 posthumous awardees. The second civil investiture ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 28.

Former West Bengal chief minister and CPI-M leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was among the Padma Bhushan awardees, had refused to accept the honour.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

2
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

3
Punjab

Lovely university founder Ashok Mittal, Ludhiana businessman Sanjeev Arora are AAP's latest 2 picks for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

4
Punjab

Punjab portfolios announced; CM Mann keeps Home and Vigilance, Cheema gets Finance, Singla Health, Harbhajan Power

5
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

6
Punjab

AAP's Rajya Sabha nomination list has Raghav Chadha's name, Sukhpal Khaira says will oppose 'non-Punjabi' candidates

7
Punjab

From top cricketer to Delhi IIT professor, here is all you need to know about AAP's 5 Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

8
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu holds meeting with Congress leaders at Amritsar residence

9
Himachal

Sandeep Pathak replaces Raghav Chadha as Punjab co-incharge as AAP appoints new office-bearers in 9 states

10
World

Video: Hopes of survivors among 132 people aboard in China’s plane crash recede

Don't Miss

View All
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

Top Stories

Punjab portfolios announced; Cheema gets Finance and Revenue, Harbhajan ETO Power Dr Baljit Women Welfare and Child Development

Punjab portfolios announced; CM Mann keeps Home and Vigilance, Cheema gets Finance, Singla Health, Harbhajan Power

Baljit Kaur, the lone woman minister in Cabinet, gets Women ...

Centre mulls Covid booster shot for all above 18 years amid global surge

Centre mulls Covid booster shot for all above 18 years amid global surge

Sena MP seeks clear guidelines on boosters for under 60 year...

Video: Plane carrying 133 crashes in China, causalities unknown

Video: Hopes of survivors among 132 people aboard in China’s plane crash recede

China Eastern Airlines -- one of China’s three major air car...

From top cricketer to Delhi IIT professor, here is all you need to know about AAP’s 5 Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

From top cricketer to Delhi IIT professor, here is all you need to know about AAP's 5 Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

CM Bhagwant Mann proposes the name of Kultar Singh Sandhwan ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Amritsar: Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

1040-page chargesheet filed in Rohini Court blast case

1040-page chargesheet filed in Rohini Court blast case

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

Ludhiana: NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana