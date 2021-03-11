President: Modi's firmness adds to India's global might

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm resolve was establishing India on the world stage.

Speaking in his native village at Kanpur Dehat, the President recalled the PM’s recent statement in Tokyo that he believed in casting lines “not on butter, but on stone” and said, “The firmness of Prime Minister’s character is establishing India’s might on the world stage. On the strength of his extraordinary effort and hard work, he has given grandeur to the pride and dignity of the nation. All of us are proud of such a son of Mother India.”

The PM was present at the event, with both leaders paying tributes at the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Thanking the PM for accepting his invitation to come to Paraunkh, President Kovind said the village and the whole district was touched by Modi’s presence.