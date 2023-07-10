President Murmu hosts top entrepreneurs who gave back to alma mater

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 10

In a first, the President on Monday hosted top Indian entrepreneurs who have not only set examples of excellence in their respective segments but also given back to the institutions that nurtured them.

“You have been doing great work,” President Droupadi Murmu said at a high tea the Rashtrapati Bhavan organised for 11 industrialists and their spouses today on the sidelines of the Visitors’ Conference.

The President is the Visitor of all top central educational institutions including IITs and IISc.

Those present were Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Founder of Indigo Airlines; Muktesh Pant, Former CEO of Yum China; Subroto Bagchi, Co-founder of Mindtree;Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Trustee of Shiv Nadar University; Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group;Prashanth Prakash, Co-Founder and Partner, Accel India; Shridhar Shukla, Co-Founder, Chairman, KPOINT Technologies; Rizwan Koita, Co-Founder and CEO of CitiusTech; Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures; TT Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige and Nemish Shah, Co-Founder of ENAM and Board of Governor of FLAME University.

During the interaction, the President appreciated the benefactors of education sector for their contribution to the cause of education and society. All the attendees have been donating to the educational institutions where they studied.

The President said wealth should be used for the betterment of society and the country.

She was happy to note that benefactors are donating generously for the welfare of society without any compulsion.

“Working to improve educational conditions anderadicating inequality in society is our collective duty,” she said.