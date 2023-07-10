President Murmu hosts top entrepreneurs who gave back to alma mater

New Delhi, July 10
In a first, the President on Monday hosted top Indian entrepreneurs who have not only set examples of excellence in their respective segments but also given back to the institutions that nurtured them.
“You have been doing great work,” President Droupadi Murmu said at a high tea the Rashtrapati Bhavan organised for 11 industrialists and their spouses today on the sidelines of the Visitors’ Conference.
The President is the Visitor of all top central educational institutions including IITs and IISc.
Those present were Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Founder of Indigo Airlines; Muktesh Pant, Former CEO of Yum China; Subroto Bagchi, Co-founder of Mindtree;Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Trustee of Shiv Nadar University; Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group;Prashanth Prakash, Co-Founder and Partner, Accel India; Shridhar Shukla, Co-Founder, Chairman, KPOINT Technologies; Rizwan Koita, Co-Founder and CEO of CitiusTech; Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures; TT Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige and Nemish Shah, Co-Founder of ENAM and Board of Governor of FLAME University.
During the interaction, the President appreciated the benefactors of education sector for their contribution to the cause of education and society. All the attendees have been donating to the educational institutions where they studied.
The President said wealth should be used for the betterment of society and the country.
She was happy to note that benefactors are donating generously for the welfare of society without any compulsion.
“Working to improve educational conditions anderadicating inequality in society is our collective duty,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving wider powers to LG; issues notice to Centre
Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud posts hearing on the issue o...
Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state
PM Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials | Punjab, Ha...
India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi's visit
The Navy had been pressing for acquiring these fighter aircr...
Foxconn pulls out from Vedanta's joint venture to make chips
JV had dramatically shifted location from Maharashtra to Guj...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...