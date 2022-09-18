President Murmu in UK to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

PTI

London, September 18

President Droupadi Murmu has arrived here on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled at Westminster Abbey on Monday, and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

The Indian head of state, who arrived on Saturday evening, will join around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and royals from across the world, in a congregation of around 2,000 expected at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony starting at 11 am local time and concluding with a two-minute silence around the country an hour later.

"President Droupadi Murmu arrives in London to attend the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Ahead of Monday's funeral service, the President is invited to a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

All visiting heads of state, government and official overseas guests are expected at what has been described as an "official state event”.

During the day on Sunday, a visit to Westminster Hall where the Queen's coffin is Lying-in-State and Lancaster House nearby to sign a condolence book is also likely to be on the President's schedule.

Representatives of the Realms and the Commonwealth will be among those in the congregation at Monday's funeral service.

The gates to Abbey will open at 8 am local time on Monday for the visiting dignitaries and guests invited to the funeral.

Under the plans in place for the day, all heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, are expected to gather at a central venue and travel under "collective arrangements" to the Abbey.

The state funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland reading “lessons”.

The Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator will say prayers and the sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will also give the Commendation.

#Droupadi Murmu #Joe Biden #King Charles