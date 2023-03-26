President Murmu on two-day tour of West Bengal from Monday, to visit Shantiniketan

New Delhi, March 26
President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day tour of West Bengal from Monday, during which she will visit Santiniketan to grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.
The president will visit Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata to pay homage to Subhash Chandra Bose on Monday.
Later on during the day, she will visit Jorasanko Thakurbari—Rabindranath Tagore’s House—to pay tributes to him, the statement said.
In the evening, the president will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, it added.
The president will visit Belur Math the next day.
She will also grace the celebration of completion of 80 years of UCO Bank in Kolkata. Later, the president will visit Santiniketan where she will grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati, the statement said.
