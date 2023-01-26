 India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage : The Tribune India

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at the ceremonial event

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

The Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



PTI

New Delhi, January 26

India's military prowess infused with a spirit of "aatmanirbharta" and diverse and vibrant cultural heritage were showcased on the Kartavya Path as the nation celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

‘Nari Shakti’ was predominantly the theme of the celebrations with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries joining people and members of the armed forces in marking the august occasion.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the ceremonial event.

A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also took part in the parade that started at around 10.30am and ended close to noon after a fly-past.

The Egyptian contingent included 144 soldiers representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces and it was led by Col Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy.

The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

According to tradition, the national flag was unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. However, the ceremonial salute this year was given with 105-mm Indian field guns, which replaced the vintage 25-pounder guns, reflecting upon the growing "aatmanirbharta" in defence.

Shallow fog lowered visibility at the Kartavya Path on Thursday as spectators strained their eyes to watch aerial manoeuvres by a battery of 50 aircraft that flew in different formations.

The military assets which were displayed during the parade included made-in-India equipment, showing the spirit of "aatmanirbhar bharat", officials said.

The main battle tank Arjun, the Nag Missile System and the K-9 Vajra were also showcased.

With 'Nari Shakti' being the theme, the Akash weapon system display had Lt Chetana Sharma at the forefront.

The marching contingents from the Army included one each from the mechanised infantry, the Dogra Regiment, the Punjab Regiment, the Maratha Light Infantry, the Bihar Regiment and the Gorkha Brigade. A camel band from the Border Security Force also took part in the parade.

The Republic Day celebrations were held on the revamped Central Vista avenue and were the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.

Lt Commander Disha Amrith, a woman naval air operations official posted at a strategic base, led the Indian Navy's contingent of 144 young sailors.

The naval tableau, designed on the theme 'Indian Navy - Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof', showcased the multi-dimensional capabilities of the force, ‘Nari Shakti’ and key indigenously designed and built assets under "aatmanirbhar bharat", officials said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation showcased one tableau and equipment. The theme of the tableau was ‘Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising Threats’. 

#Agnipath #agniveers #Droupadi Murmu #republic day

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Republic Day Parade: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for not including Punjab's tableau, BJP hits back

2
Haryana

Aam Aadmi Party dissolves Haryana unit

3
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla yet again; Met cites 'new development'

4
Patiala

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

5
Delhi

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

6
Nation

India, Pakistan came close to nuclear exchanges soon after Balakot: Pompeo

7
Punjab

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

8
Chandigarh

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

9
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur & Kinnaur districts again

10
Punjab

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Top News

President Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...

AAP activists raise slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function

Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function

Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...


Cities

View All

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

SGPC budget panel meets, discusses parameters

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

57 parking lots go free across Chandigarh as agency's contract ends

Pro-Khalistan slogans come up at Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 on Republic Day

Patients harried as X-ray machine develops snag at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital

Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Delhi has lowest inflation, maximum startups: Kejri

13 students detained for organising BBC documentary screening at Jamia Millia Islamia not yet released by police: SFI

Approval to lay sewers in 29 illegal colonies

Traffic islands, roundabouts in Delhi decked up with artistic floral designs on Republic Day

Col Sarfraz to receive VSM

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr to get 10 more mohalla clinics tomorrow

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC