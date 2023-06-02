President, PM, other leaders condole loss of lives in Odisha train accident; Railways min announces ex-gratia

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her anguish over tragic train accident in Odisha which claimed 50 lives and left 350 injured.

“Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured,” the President wrote.

PM Narendra Modi too expressed his grief over the incident and sought details from Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

Other leaders, from across political spectrum, expressed their sorrow over the unfortunate accident.

Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims.



We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations & provide relief to the injured.



Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha.



My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured.



???????, ?????? ??? ??? ????? ???????? ?? ???? ?????? ?????



?????? ?? ??????? ?? ????? ???? ???? ?????????? ??? ????? ?? ????????? ???? ??? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ????????? ??? ?????



Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced ex-gratia to the victims of the accident.

Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha;

?10 Lakh in case of death,

At least 50 people died and 350 were injured in a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district.

