President, PM, other leaders pay homage to 'grassroots politician' Mulayam Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders from across the political spectrum paid tributes to Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday morning.

In her condolence message, President Murmu said, “The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary background, were extraordinary. ‘Dharti Putra’ Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters!”

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said, “I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti!

“Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest.

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav ji remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics.

“I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. Om Shanti! Om Shanti!”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji was a grassroots leader, who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades. In his long public life, he worked in many positions and contributed to the development of the country, society and the state. His death is very painful.”

Union minister Piyush Goyal said, “My heart is saddened by the news of the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former Chief Minister of UP Mulayam Singh Yadav. Netaji served the country and the society while holding various constitutional posts in his long political career. May God grant peace to the virtuous soul and strength to the bereaved members of the family. Om Shanti!”

Expressing grief, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav, a secularist, came into politics with the inspiration of great leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and famous freedom fighter Raj Narayan. He worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life.

“My deepest condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav and family members.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, in a tweet, said, “Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His incomparable contribution to Indian politics as a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister of the Government of India and a strong advocate of social justice will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to @yadavakhilesh and all other loved ones. May God give place to Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min, & in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for the post of President.”

NCP leader Supriya Sule in her tweet said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Former Union Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leaders our country has seen.”