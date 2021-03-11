President poll: Didi calls Oppn meet on June 15

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 11

Chinks in the opposition armour appeared intact on Saturday with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee opening parallel parleys to decide a joint candidate for the July 18 Presidential election and scheduling a June 15 meeting in New Delhi on the issue.

In a letter to all non-NDA chief ministers and opposition stalwarts today, the West Bengal CM called for an “effective and strong opposition” to counter the current political challenges from the BJP.”

Mamata’s call of unity on the Presidential election came two days after Congress president Sonia Gandhi authorised Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, to engage non-BJP leaders on the issue. Kharge is even learnt to have dialled Mamata, besides meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

But Mamata’s letter at the time of Sonia’s ongoing outreach reveals all is not well in the non-NDA camp and the game of political one-upmanship continues. The TMC chief, in her letter, said a nation with a robust democratic character required a strong and effective opposition and all progressive forces needed to remain aligned and resist the divisive forces that were plaguing the country.

“Opposition leaders are being deliberately targeted by different central agencies. The country’s image is maligned internationally and bitter dissensions are created within. It is time we strengthen our resistance,” she wrote, describing the Presidential election as a perfect opportunity for all progressive opposition parties to reconvene and deliberate on the future course of Indian politics.

“The election is monumental because it gives legislators the opportunity to participate in deciding the head of the state who is the custodian of our democracy. At a time when our democracy is going through troubling times, I believe a fruitful confluence of opposition voices is the need of the hour. To echo the deprived and represented communities. I urge you to kindly meet at the Constitution Club in Delhi on June 15,” the letter read. The letter is also learnt to have gone to Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the NDA cemented its position in the Rajya Sabha and upcoming Presidential election by winning eight out of 16 RS seats that were up for grabs in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The BJP had originally expected to win six. As of today, NDA and the friendly party AIADMK together have 450 MPs in both Houses.

Time ripe to rise above differences: Congress

Hours after Mamata Banerjee invited Opposition leaders for the June 15 meeting, the Congress said time was ripe to “rise above political differences for the sake of the nation”. AICC media chief Randeep Surjewala said, “The Congress along with other parties should take the discussion on the Presidential election forward.”