President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

PTI

Kingstown, May 19

President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as he began the second-leg of his two-nation tour of the Caribbean to discuss the entire gamut of multi-faceted relationship between India and the island nation.

The President was received by Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves and Governor General Dame Susan Dougan at the Argyle International Airport here on Wednesday where he was accorded a guard of honour along with a 21-gun salute.

Kovind was accompanied by his wife Savita.

This is the first visit by an Indian President to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” the President of India's Office tweeted.

“President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Kingstown, the capital city of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Governor General Dame Susan Dougan received the President at the airport.

During his time there, President Kovind will hold discussions with his counterpart Dougan.

He will also meet with the country's Prime Minister along with several other senior-level officials.

President Kovind will also address the country’s House of Assembly.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an important partner for India and both nations are non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, an official statement said.