President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Jamaica

PTI

Jamaica, May 16

President Ram Nath Kovind has reached Jamaica for a state visit, the first by any Indian President to the Caribbean country.

He will hold talks with his counterpart Governor General Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The discussions will be on the gamut of the multifaceted relationship between the two countries; Jamaica has a 70,000-strong Indian diaspora.

The visit coincides with the 60th anniversary year of the establishment of relations between the two countries.