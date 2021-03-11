President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Jamaica

Jamaica, May 16
President Ram Nath Kovind has reached Jamaica for a state visit, the first by any Indian President to the Caribbean country.
He will hold talks with his counterpart Governor General Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
The discussions will be on the gamut of the multifaceted relationship between the two countries; Jamaica has a 70,000-strong Indian diaspora.
The visit coincides with the 60th anniversary year of the establishment of relations between the two countries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’