President Ram Nath Kovind: Ruling, Oppn parties shouldn't have animosity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

In times of sharpening political divides, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said legislatures were temples of democracy and ruling and opposition parties could have differences of opinion but not animosities.

May differ on ideology In a democracy, there can be differences between the ideologies of the ruling party and the Opposition, but there should be no animosity between the two sides. Ram Nath Kovind, President

Pointing to the history of “dignified harmony between the ruling party and the opposition in UP”, the President said people’s representatives must strengthen this tradition and live up to the expectations of constituents by working for the state as well as the country.

“In a democracy, there can be differences between the ideologies of the ruling party and the opposition, but there should be no animosity between the two sides,” he said, noting that the Indian democratic traditions were ancient and not influenced by the West.

“The social, cultural, economic and geographical diversity of Uttar Pradesh makes its democracy even more prosperous. The population of more than 20 crore of this state presents a very good example of unity in diversity,” said the President, speaking in the backdrop of communal clashes in Kanpur.

He was addressing a special session of both Houses of Uttar Pradesh Legislature in Lucknow.

The President recalled Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s words that India did not get the seeds of democracy from the western countries but the tradition was visible in the working of ‘sanghas’ during the time of Lord Buddha.

“Even in ancient times, there were examples of democratic systems in Kaushambi and Shravasti, mentioned by Dr Ambedkar in his speech in the Constituent Assembly. People’s representatives present in the House here are heirs of that ancient democratic heritage,” the President said.

He flagged low representation of women in UP Houses – 47 in the Legislative Assembly, which is 12 per cent of the total 403 MLAs, and five out of 91 in the Legislative Council, which is about 5.5 per cent – saying there was huge potential for raising this representation.

The President said UP had created history by electing the first woman CM (BSP chief Mayawati) in an independent India and “that historical event should be seen as an early example of women empowerment”.

#democracy #ram nath kovind