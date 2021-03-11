President to visit two Caribbean countries

New Delhi, May 14
President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a State visit to Jamaica and St Vincent and Grenadines from May 15 to 21. This will be the first visit by an Indian Head of State to these two countries and reflects New Delhi’s commitment to small island developing states and to the CARICOM, which is the Caribbean community, of which both these countries are members, Saurabh Kumar, MEA’s Secretary (East), said.
The visit to Jamaica will be from May 15 to 18. It coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The President will visit St Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) from May 18 to 21.
