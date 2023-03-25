President’s Standards conferred on four armoured regiments

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

In recognition of the services rendered by them, the prestigious ‘President’s Standards’ or ‘Nishan’ were conferred on four armoured regiments of the Indian Army—49 Armoured Regiment, 51 Armoured Regiment, 53 Armoured Regiment and 54 Armoured Regiment.

The Standards were presented to the units on behalf of the President by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande during an impressive parade held at the Suratgarh Military Station in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The Army Chief reviewed the Standards presentation parade and appreciated the rich legacy of valour, sacrifice and traditions displayed by the Armoured Corps in war and in peace.

He commended the regiments for their exemplary service and conveyed his best wishes to the ranks and their families. He also brought out that the modern and professional Indian mechanised forces were always ready to meet the future challenges and stand committed to guard the nation against all threats.

A large number of dignitaries and military veterans graced the occasion. The event witnessed an immaculate mounted parade by the four armoured regiments along with tanks in all grandeur.

The Armoured Corps is one of the premier combat arms of the Army. Since Independence, the valour, courage and fortitude shown by the armoured regiments during the wars have been exceptional.