Pressured, RBI disowned report on bank privatisation, says Congress

New Delhi, August 20
The Congress on Saturday said the RBI had “disowned” its own research wing’s report that red-flagged privatisation of banks, and alleged that the RBI was acting under government pressure. The bank has denied the charge.
The report — A big bang approach of privatisation of public banks may do more harm than good — appeared in the RBI’s August bulletin after an analysis by the NCAER suggested to the government to sell all PSU banks, except the SBI.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the report clearly stated that privatisation was not the sole solution and that public sector banks were strategically important for financial inclusion and for bringing banking to the unprivileged. “Researchers are from the RBI, but their report is not of the RBI. The RBI has been pressured by to issue a clarification where it has disowned the research paper, stating these are the views of the author and not of the RBI,” Shrinate said lamenting that PSU banks had been reduced from 27 to 12 and there were plans to privatise more.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...