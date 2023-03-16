Prevent drunk fliers from boarding, DCW tells DGCA

New Delhi, March 15
Dissatisfied with the initiatives taken by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the recent peeing incidents on flights, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), on Wednesday, forwarded some specific recommendations to the DGCA to prevent and tackle sexual harassment incidents on flights.
The DCW has sought the action-taken report from DGCA in the matter within 30 days.
“The commission has observed that these guidelines do not provide specific instructions to the airlines to properly handle, report and redress cases of sexual harassment of women passengers at the airport or on flights. Further, guidelines don’t (specifically) list out any steps to deal with highly intoxicated passengers,” DCW said.
