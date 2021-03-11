Prevent jails from becoming hub of anti-national activities: MHA to states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

Asking states to prevent jails from becoming breeding ground for anti-national activities, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a communication to them said they needed to confirm adoption status of Model Prison Manual, 2016.

With regard to the Model Prison Manual, 2016, which was forwarded to all states and Union Territories (UTs) in May 2016, the MHA said it was a step in the direction to clean the jail premises and was aimed at bringing uniformity in the basic principles governing the prisons in the country.

“Despite constant follow up by the MHA, many states are yet to confirm the status of adoption of the Model Prison Manual, 2016, in their jurisdiction,” it said.

Suggesting measures, the MHA has asked the states and UTs to conduct a regular inspection of prisons. It also stressed on the need to take appropriate measures to strengthen security arrangements and implement effective administration in prisons.

In the communication, addressed to the Principal Secretary (Home) and Director-General or Inspector General (Prisons), the MHA advised that jail inmates should be motivated to leave the life of crime and become responsible citizens of the nation. It asked them to verify the background of NGOs involved with prison activities on a periodic basis, and that “appropriate oversight may also be kept on the literature available in prison libraries to ensure that inmates are not influenced negatively”.

Noting that efforts should be made to end corrupt practices, unnecessary movements of staff and use of mobile phones inside prisons, the MHA, however, asked the states and UTs that inter-jail (and not intra-jail) transfer of staff every two years was considered desirable.

“The jail structure and periphery wall of all jails may be inspected and it may be ensured that the distance between the outer wall and wall of the jail ward and complex are designed in such a manner that incidents of throwing contraband items from outside the prison is not possible,” the MHA said.

Measures suggested