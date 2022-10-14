Prez for boost to R&D to make India tech leader

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 13

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated the supercomputer facility Param-Kamrupa and laboratory for design and development of high-powered microwave components at the IIT, Guwahati.

After inaugurating the Medical College and Hospital at Dhubri, she also laid the foundation stones for two Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Dibrugarh, Assam, and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the President urged the science and technology institutes of the country to promote greater research and development so that India could be a leader in technological innovations, beneficial for the larger good of society.

She said within a short span of its existence, the IIT, Guwahati, had made the region and the nation proud with its achievements. She noted how the IIT had constructed a 3D-printed sentry post for developing cost-effective and sustainable defence infrastructure for the Army.

“The National Education Policy acknowledges addressing today’s socio-economic challenges requires high-quality research that must be done,” the President said.