Gandhi Jayanti apt day to rededicate ourselves to peace: President Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 2

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the nation in paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

Buy ‘Khadi’: PM This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. I urge people to purchase ‘khadi’ and handicraft products as a tribute to the Father of the Nation. Narendra Modi, PM

The three leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Several Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister visited Vijay Ghat and paid floral tributes at the “samadhi” of Lal Bahadur Shastri. Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the President in her message said, “Gandhi Jayanti is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of his inspiring life — peace, equality and communal harmony.”

In a tweet, Murmu also said Shastri, who gave the slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, played a key role in the Green Revolution and White Revolution. She said, “Shastriji’s simplicity and high ideals are a source of inspiration for all countrymen even today.”

The Vice President said, “One of the most influential personalities of modern India, Mahatma Gandhi, remains the moral anchor and beacon of hope for the entire humanity in these troubled times.”

The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said: “This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.” In his tribute to the former PM, Modi said Shastri was admired by all across India for his simplicity.

#Droupadi Murmu #Jagdeep Dhankar #Lal Bahadur Shastri #mahatma gandhi #narendra modi