President: Quest for self-reliance does not mean isolation

New Delhi, May 17
President Ram Nath Kovind met Jamaican PM Andrew Holness and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, service, health, railway and transport services and sports with the Caribbean island nation, said the President’s Office here.
Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, arrived here on Sunday, the first by an Indian President to Jamaica.
“India is on a transformational path and its quest for self-reliance does not mean isolation, but creating capabilities that can help the entire humanity,” he said
The two countries also signed an MoU to facilitate academic and training exchange for foreign service officers of Jamaica in India. He inaugurated Dr Ambedkar Avenue in downtown Kingston in the honour of Dr BR Ambedkar.
