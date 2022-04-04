President Kovind: Strong ties with Central Asia a priority

New Delhi, April 3
Connectivity with the Central Asian countries remained a priority for India, President Ram Nath Kovind said today addressing diplomats of Turkmenistan at the Institute of International Relations in Ashgabat. The President is on a visit to Turkmenistan and the Netherlands.
He said India was a member of both International North-South Transport Corridor and the Ashgabat Agreement, and had taken steps to operationalise the Chabahar port in Iran which could provide a secure, viable and unhindered access to the sea for the Central Asian countries.
He said India’s foreign policy had been constantly evolving since Independence and India’s emergence as one of the major economies had shaped key global negotiations.
“India’s partnerships with countries of the Global South have grown substantially while its relations with major powers have deepened further,” the President said.
Dwelling on “Neighbourhood First” as a key pillar of Indian foreign policy in recent times, the President said, “The focus of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy is to enhance connectivity, augment trade and investment, and build a secure and stable neighbourhood.”
He said while Indo-Pacific was a recent addition to the geopolitical lexicon, India’s engagement with Indo-Pacific region dated back several centuries.
India concerned about Ukraine
India is concerned about the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine. We have called for immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. — Ram Nath Kovind, President
