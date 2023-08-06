Prez visits ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ shooting site

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 5

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited Tamil Nadu’s Theppakadu Elephant Camp, one of Asia’s oldest elephant camps, at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interacted with mahouts and cavadies.

The famous Oscar-winning short documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ was shot in the Theppakadu Elephant Camp.

During the interaction, the President said it must be a matter of pride that the activities of Tamil Nadu Forest Department got global recognition for its elephant care management through the Oscar-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers”.

She stated that as a part of preserving national heritage, it is everyone’s responsibility to protect elephants.

The President hailed the government for its decision to set up a state-of-the-art elephant conservation centre and eco complex at Theppakadu Elephant Camp to make it a pioneer in Asian elephant conservation.

She said tribal communities were playing an important role in preserving India’s cultural heritage and it is important to ensure their constitutional rights and provide them basic amenities.

