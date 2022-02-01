President: Women's empowerment, welfare of poor top priorities

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 31

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the poor, SCs, STs and OBCs were given priority while framing policies, and small farmers deserved maximum credit for the strength of Indian agriculture.

Punjab finds special mention The President said observance of Veer Bal Diwas on December 26 in the memory of Sahibzadas and Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas on August 14 were a reflection that the government wanted to learn from the past. The President also mentioned Operation Devi Shakti, saying “Despite challenges, the government airlifted a number of Afghan Hindu and Sikh minorities from Kabul and brought back two swaroops of the Guru Granth Sahib.” Women’s role in society expanding: Modi at NCW meet Noting that political parties that do not focus on empowering women are voted out of power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the role of women in society is significant and is continuously expanding. Addressing a virtual conference to mark the 30th foundation day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), the PM said: "All women’s commissions will also have to increase their scope of work.” TNS

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget session, the President lauded India’s self-reliance push through “uninterrupted reforms”, national resilience in the face of Covid and the largest vaccination drive, record foodgrain production by farmers and consistency in women’s empowerment policies.

21 greenfield airports approved, says kovind

The President mentioned the draft Bill raising the legal marriageable age of women to 21 years, on a par with men, as a measure to ensure equal gender rights, and said India-made Covid vaccines were saving lives globally.

Hailing India as one of the fastest-growing economies, the President said the government believed in BR Ambedkar’s motto of equality. “Government policies give priority to villages, the poor, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward communities. This spirit is reflected in the selection for Padma Awards,” President Kovind said in a 50-minute address dotted with frequent applause.

The President devoted a lot of time to farmers, noting record foodgrain production and procurement.

He credited small farmers, who constitute 80 per cent of the farming community, “for consistent success and strengthening the agricultural sector” and said their interests had always been central to the government.

Signalling government’s commitment to reforms, including privatisation, the President said the self-reliant nation was getting strengthened by a slew of reforms.

“From reforms in labour laws to reforms in the banking sector, and to insolvency and bankruptcy code, this series of reforms is rolling on uninterrupted. Last year, more than 26,000 compliance requirements were reduced by different departments of Centre and States. The space sector has been opened up for the private sector, providing a horizon of endless possibilities,” the President noted.

He listed women’s empowerment as one of the government’s priorities, saying treating sons and daughters as equals, the government had introduced a Bill to increase the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 years to 21.

#RamNathKovind #sahibzadas #veer bal diwas #womenempowerment