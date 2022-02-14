Uttarakhand Poll 2022: Price rise, not faith, key issue in Haridwar

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Haridwar, February 13

For voters in the holy city of Haridwar, “mehengai” (price rise) is a far more serious issue than “mazhab” (faith). Voters in general are of the view that focusing on religion alone won’t get votes, parties need to address real issues.

“The government should pay attention to generating employment and provide more self-employment opportunities to people. Religion alone doesn’t help,” says Davinder Sharma, a retired Haryana Government employee from Ambala who has made Haridwar his home.

Anuj Upadhyay, another resident, accuses BJP sitting MLA Madan Kaushik, who is seeking re-election, of remaining indifferent to the sufferings of people during the lockdown. “We were left with no means of earning a livelihood and he was nowhere in the picture,” Upadhyay, who runs a small business at Har Ki Pauri, alleges.

The mood is no different in the neighbouring Rishikesh. Talking to The Tribune at Koilaghati near the famous Lakshman Jhula bridge, 72-year-old Shekhar Pandey complains about the substantial increase in the price of LPG and other essential commodities. He says during the last elections there was a Modi wave, but things are different this time.

Congress’ Anupama Rawat says, “The BJP gave a call for ‘double-engine’ government last time and people liked the idea. But their hopes were dashed as nothing was done to meet their aspirations.”

Nevertheless, BJP candidates are banking on Modi’s popularity to return to power for the second consecutive term. At Har Ki Pauri, Tushar Sharma, a young Hindu priest, defends the Centre on the issue of price rise.

Special care

Six booths will be manned by persons with disabilities. Presiding officers and polling personnel will be differently abled.

