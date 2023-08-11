Prices of toned, full cream milk rose 9-10 per cent in June 2023 compared to 2022: Govt

New Delhi, August 11
Prices of toned and full-cream milk rose by 9 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, in June this year compared to the same month last year, according to the government data.
In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said, “As per information received from National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the price of milk in the country has not increased drastically during the last three years”.
In June 2023, the price of toned milk was Rs 51.6 per litre, up 8.86 per cent from Rs 47.4 per litre in June 2022.
The rate of full cream milk has increased 9.86 per cent in June 2023 to Rs 64.6 per litre from Rs 58.8 per litre in the year-ago period.
“Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India does not regulate procurement and sale prices of milk in the country. Prices are decided by the cooperative and private dairies based on their cost of production and market forces,” Rupala said.
