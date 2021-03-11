Prima facie not so improper: Apex court on Talaq-e-Hasan

Prima facie not so improper: Apex court on Talaq-e-Hasan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 16

Describing the Islamic practice of ‘Talaq-e-Hasan’ — pronounced once a month over a period of three consecutive months — as “prima facie not so improper”, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday said it was not akin to triple talaq that was declared unconstitutional in 2017.

“Prima facie this is not so improper. Women also have an option…. Khula (Muslim women’s right to seek divorce) is there. Prima facie I don’t agree with the petitioners. Let’s see. I don’t want this to become an agenda for any other reason,” a Bench led by Justice SK Kaul said.

The Bench — which also included Justice MM Sundresh — said if husband and wife couldn’t live together, the top court can grant divorce on the ground of irretrievable breakdown under Article 142 of the Constitution.

“This is not triple talaq in that sense. In marriage, being contractual in nature, you also have an option of ‘khula’. If two persons cannot live together, we are also granting divorce on ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage. Are you open to divorce by mutual consent if ‘mehar’ (gift given in cash or kind by groom to bride) is taken care of?” the Bench asked senior counsel Pinky Anand, who represented the petitioner.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by journalist Benazeer Heena challenging ‘Talaq-e-Hasan’ and all other forms of “unilateral extrajudicial talaq as void and unconstitutional”, claiming they were “arbitrary, irrational, and violated fundamental rights”. A resident of Ghaziabad and a victim of Talaq-E-Hasan, she wanted the top court to direct the Centre to frame guidelines for neutral and uniform grounds of divorce and procedure for all citizens. As Anand submitted that though the top court declared triple talaq unconstitutional, it left the issue of Talaq-e-Hasan undecided, the Bench asked to seek instructions if the petitioner was willing for settlement by process of divorce on amount being paid over and above ‘mehar’ in view of allegation of irrevocable breakdown of marriage.

While posting the matter for further hearing on August 29, it noted that dissolution of marriage was also possible through ‘mubarat’ without the court’s intervention.

The practice

Under the Islamic law followed in India, a Muslim man can pronounce “talaq”, while a woman has to seek divorce through “khula”. In Talaq-e-Hasan, divorce gets formalised after the third utterance in the third month if cohabitation is not resumed during this period. However, if cohabitation resumes after the first or second utterance of talaq, the parties are assumed to have reconciled and the first or second utterances of talaq are deemed invalid.

Hearing of Unnao rape victim’s plea next week

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to take up next week the Unnao rape case survivor’s plea seeking transfer of a criminal case filed by the father of one of the accused from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh to a court in the national capital.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Trending

Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

3
Sports

FIFA bans India for third party influence; Women's U17 World Cup not to be held in India

4
Trending

'I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

5
Delhi

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

6
Trending

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

7
J & K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

8
World

Amid India's concerns, Chinese 'spy ship' docks at Lankan port; Beijing says vessel not threat to security interests of any country

9
Himachal

Air service to Kullu begins from Delhi-Chandigarh; 36 passengers in first flight; Know the timings

10
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Another targeted killing in Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandit orchardist shot, kin injured

Another targeted killing in Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandit orchardist shot, kin injured

‘New India?’ Oppn slams govt as Bilkis rapists freed

‘New India?’ Oppn slams govt as Bilkis rapists freed

FIFA ban on India takes away Women’s U-17 World Cup

FIFA ban on India takes away Women's U-17 World Cup

International body objects to ‘undue influence’ from 3rd par...

India, Pak must pass resolution on Partition: Takht

India, Pak must pass resolution on Partition: Takht

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Manocha, accomplice nabbed by Delhi cops, Rs 2.5L recovered

Cities

View All

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youth seen fitting ‘bomb’ in vehicle outside cop's house

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Lumpy skin disease: Nearly 6K head of cattle infected in Jalandhar, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with GST raids, Jalandhar bizmen meet AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

Jalandhar traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

Six-years-old killed after throat slit by Chinese kite string in Ludhiana

Six-year-old killed after throat slit by Chinese kite string in Ludhiana

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Patiala district celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Patiala MC House meet today, Opposition ready with ammo

Dairy Shifting Project: Effluent treatment plant yet to come up at Ablowal site

After serum, Patiala district short of anti-rabies vaccine