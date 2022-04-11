Coronavirus extremely deceptive, remain vigilant: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

Terming coronavirus as “very deceptive”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cautioned people to remain vigilant against it.

“Nobody knows when the ‘bahurupiya’ (one that changes form) will resurface. The virus is very deceptive and we have to remain vigilant against this,” he said addressing the 14th Foundation Day celebrations at Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh, in Gujarat.

The PM urged devotees of Maa Umiya to turn to natural farming with the aim to save Mother Earth from the scourge of chemical fertilisers. “As we do not feed unnecessary medicines to our mother, we should not use unnecessary chemicals on our land too,” he said, speaking of measures to preserve land area and water.

Agri schemes giving strength to farmers The country is proud of our farmers. The stronger they are, the more prosperous the new India will be. I am happy that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers. —Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Referring to the efforts during the pandemic, the PM said India performed an amazing feat of administering 185 crore doses of vaccines.

Expressing happiness over improvement in gender ratio, he emphasised the need to be active against malnutrition among children and girls. The temple was inaugurated by the PM in 2008 as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat.

BJP highlights govt’s pro-farmer measures

Stating that agriculture produce from India has made its presence in the global market, BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy said their export reached $ 51 billion with a rise of 20%. He said this while addressing media as part of BJP’s ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ drive to highlight Centre’s welfare measures.

