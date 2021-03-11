LIVE BLOG

Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi

Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

PTI

New Delhi, August 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the country's 76th Independence Day.

The prime minister is scheduled to unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort.

Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

"Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind," he said in a tweet.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

08:35 15 Aug
Equality cornerstone of India's progress; we need to make sure we are united through mantra of 'India first': PM Modi
08:34 15 Aug
Success of Digital India, startups has been driven by youth from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities: PM
08:33 15 Aug
Nature a pivotal part of India's heritage, we already have traditions and practices that will help in combating climate change: PM Modi
08:32 15 Aug
Experience shows once we take resolve we fulfil our goals, we should not try to imitate others: PM Modi
08:28 15 Aug
Sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers, we need to be proud of every language in our country: PM Modi
08:27 15 Aug
From renewable energy to better infrastructure for medical education, India has improved on every front: PM Modi
08:26 15 Aug
I urge youth to dedicate next 25 years of their lives for nation's development; we will work towards development of entire humanity: PM Modi
08:24 15 Aug
Five pledges for 2047 are --having developed India, removing any sign of servility, pride in heritage, unity & fulfilling our duties: PM
08:21 15 Aug
When there is stability in governance, fast decision-making, spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari' prevails for nation's development: PM Modi
08:20 15 Aug
PM Modi calls for moving forward with 5 pledges to fulfil freedom fighters' dreams by 2047

PM Modi calls for moving forward with 5 pledges to fulfil freedom fighters' dreams by 2047
08:19 15 Aug
Citizens came together to fight COVID-19; from supporting doctors to taking vaccines to remotest parts, we stood together: PM Modi
08:17 15 Aug
People of India want positive changes and they want it at quick pace: PM Modi
08:16 15 Aug
PM Modi speaks of 'trishakti' of aspirations, renaissance and world's expectations powering India in his I-Day address
08:16 15 Aug
'Har Ghar Tiranga' an example of entire nation coming together to celebrate spirit of our glorious country: PM Modi
08:15 15 Aug
'Amrit Kaal' providing golden opportunity to fulfil dreams and goals of this aspirational society: PM to nation from Red Fort
08:09 15 Aug
The way world is viewing India is changing: PM Modi
08:09 15 Aug
Nation's enthusiasm for 'Tiranga' seen in last three days could not have been imagined by many experts, symbolises nation's reawakening: PM
08:08 15 Aug
We are proud that aspirations are present in every household in India; every citizen is excited for progress of new India: PM Modi
08:07 15 Aug
I have dedicated myself to fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's vision of empowering the last man in queue: PM Modi
08:06 15 Aug
My understanding of spirit of India made me realise that for growth of New India we needed to ensure inclusive development: PM Modi
08:05 15 Aug
Our nation has proved we have inherent strength coming from our diversity, common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable: PM

Our nation has proved we have inherent strength coming from our diversity, common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable: PM
08:05 15 Aug
I have dedicated my entire tenure in the upliftment of oppressed sections of society across India: PM
08:04 15 Aug
This soil has power; despite many challenges, India did not stop, did not bow down and kept moving forward: PM Modi
08:03 15 Aug
Despite challenges faced post independence, nothing could hamper zeal of Indian citizens: PM Modi
08:00 15 Aug
India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
07:59 15 Aug
There were problems of food security, war, terrorism, natural calamities but India marched forward against all odds: PM Modi

There were problems of food security, war, terrorism, natural calamities but India marched forward against all odds: PM Modi
07:56 15 Aug
We salute our soldiers, police forces and most importantly every citizen who combated many challenges, worked towards vision of new India: PM
07:56 15 Aug
Nation remembering those who made sacrifices but were forgotten and not given their due: PM Modi
07:53 15 Aug
PM Modi also pays tribute to Narayana Guru, Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore among others for awakening nation's consciousness
07:50 15 Aug
Tricolour being hoisted with pride by Indians, those who love India in every corner of world: PM
07:49 15 Aug
PM pays tributes to freedom fighters like Tatya Tope, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan who fought against British rule
07:47 15 Aug
We salute not only those who fought for freedom, but also the architects of free India such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia & Sardar Vallabhai Patel, amongst the many others: PM Modi
07:45 15 Aug
PM Narendra Modi greets people on country's 76th Independence Day; says its a historic day
07:36 15 Aug
PM Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day

PM Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges 'close friends' involved in singer's murder, ‘will reveal names soon’

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

5
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

6
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

7
Nation obituary

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

8
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

9
Lifestyle

The nation has made rapid progress in 75 years of independence. Celebs share what they consider the biggest milestone...

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann watches ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, says it speaks of mutual brotherhood

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi

Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

Congress questions PM Modi’s intent

Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...

President: We’ve shown potential of democracy

President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy

'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for ops in J&K

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K

2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Poet's book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Patriotic fervour sweeps city

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

Man dies, 92 new Covid cases in Chandigarh

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with raids, bizmen meet MLAs

Traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

BJP organises peace march on Partition

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Two youths shot at in Ludhiana

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi varsity's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

District to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts