New Delhi, August 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the country's 76th Independence Day.
The prime minister is scheduled to unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort.
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
"Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind," he said in a tweet.
The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.
PM Modi calls for moving forward with 5 pledges to fulfil freedom fighters' dreams by 2047
Our nation has proved we have inherent strength coming from our diversity, common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable: PM
There were problems of food security, war, terrorism, natural calamities but India marched forward against all odds: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
