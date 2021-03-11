Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 23

The principal of a government high school in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker was suspended by the district administration after he was allegedly nabbed in a sting operation by villagers for having sex in the school.

The administration has suspended the principal.

A video clip went viral on social media showing the principal and a woman staff member having intercourse in the school storeroom.

An audio clip also went viral on the social media, where the principal was allegedly found negotiating with someone offering him a bribe for not posting the video on the internet, reports freepressjournal.in.

However, after the villagers complained to District Collector Chandan Kumar, the administration held an inquiry and suspended the principal.

District Education Officer TR Sahu said a complaint was received and an investigation conducted.

Based on the findings of the inquiry, the collector suspended the principal on Thursday.