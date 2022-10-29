Print deities’ images on notes, Kejri writes to PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to include the photographs of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

The AAP leader wrote the letter two days after he appealed to the Union Government to print new notes with the images of Hindu deities for country’s “economic prosperity”.

“I have written to the PM on behalf of 130 crore Indians that the images of Laxmi-Ganesh ji should be put on the Indian currency along with Mahatma Gandhi’s,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter while sharing the letter.

Claiming that the Indian economy was not in a good shape, Kejriwal had on Wednesday said the country needed a lot of effort to get the economy back on track along with the “blessings of our gods and goddesses”. “Tremendous support has been received on this issue. There is massive enthusiasm among people and everyone wants this to be implemented immediately,” Kejriwal claimed in the letter, while adding: “On the one hand, all countrymen need to work hard and on the other, we also need blessings of the deities so that our efforts bear fruits.”

Kejriwal’s demand has evoked sharp reactions from the BJP, which called it an unsuccessful attempt to hide the “ugly anti-Hindu face” of the AAP in view of the upcoming polls in Gujarat and HP. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the AAP leader said, "Our economy is not improving. We need to make multi-pronged efforts. Our efforts will bear fruit only when we have the blessings of God."