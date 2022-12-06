At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 6

India has offered to invest in and build communication networks in the region as it seeks to foster greater cooperation and coordination with Central Asia in a range of areas, including security and trade.

Describing finance as the lifeblood of terrorism, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said countering terror-financing should be of equal priority to all countries. In an oblique reference to Pakistan’s harbouring of terror networks, he said nations must be asked to fulfil obligations enshrined in relevant counter-terrorism conventions and protocols as well as to refrain from providing any form of support to entities or persons embroiled in terrorist acts. He made these observations in the inaugural speech at India’s first collective meeting with all five Central Asian NSAs.

“Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains a key priority for India. We stand ready to cooperate, invest and build connectivity in the region,” said Doval marking a new template where India has publicly offered to build networks broadly on the line of China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. But he also underlined a difference. Taking a swipe at the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which India says is unacceptable because it traverses through its territory, Doval said that while expanding connectivity, it is important to ensure that connectivity initiatives are consultative, transparent and participatory with respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

“We meet at a time of great churn in international relations and uncertainty about the future. A peaceful, secure and prosperous central Asia is in our common interest. The meeting provides an opportunity to discuss matters which require greater cooperation and coordination among regional countries,” the NSA observed.

“Afghanistan is an important issue concerning us all. India’s concerns and objectives with regard to immediate priorities and the way forward are similar to those of many around the table,” said Doval while expressing deep concern over the terrorist networks in the region, including in Afghanistan.

The meeting is an outcome of the virtual summit between PM Narendra Modi and the leaders of the five Central Asian countries to convene regular meetings of their Secretaries of Security Councils to discuss security-related developments in the region.

Central Asian NSAs also spoke on drug trafficking rampant in the region. Kyrgyz NSA Marat Imankulov said the common interest of the six NSAs is to combat terrorism, extremism and drug-trafficking as well as resolving the situation in Afghanistan.

“An important topic is Afghanistan and its impact. Considering the processes taking place in Afghanistan, there is danger that IS and other gangs will strengthen there. Continued smuggling of narcotics continues to deteriorate the situation. We expect decisive action (from the Taliban) on terrorism and drug-smuggling,” observed Imankulov.

Tajikistan’s NSA Nasrullo Mahmudzoda mentioned other threats in the region such as cyber-crime and cyber terrorism, and biological threats besides the “highly destructive ideology of religious extremism which is advancing rapidly”.

Uzbek NSA Viktor Makhmudov called on the global community not to abandon Afghanistan. “Afghanistan has new strategic possibilities. It can have an era of growth, transport and markets,’’ he said while calling for a common coordinated approach to ensure regional security and development of Afghanistan.